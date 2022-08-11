MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced on Thursday it’s moving through the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine.

Public Health leaders encourage those on the waitlist to monitor their inbox and junk mail for an email from MeckCVMS@mecknc.gov.

“We want to make sure that everyone on the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine can get an appointment with Public Health as soon as one is available. Please be on the lookout for an email communication from us to book your appointment. If you are on the waitlist, I promise you we are working hard to get to everyone as soon as possible,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Public Health Director, in a written statement, released on Thursday.

Health officials confirm that appointments for the remaining supply are almost full.

If you’ve scheduled an appointment and can’t make it, please call 980-314-9400 Option 4 to reschedule or cancel. Click here for the latest information on Monkeypox in Mecklenburg County.