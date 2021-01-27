Annual homeless count changing in Mecklenburg County due to COVID19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County leaders are preparing to collect important data on the homeless.

Each year on the last Wednesday in January, leaders get a “point in time” count which captures the number of people experiencing homelessness.

This year leaders are making very unexpected changes due to COVID19.

Instead of groups walking around surveying, grassroots organizations like Roof Above will head the count.

“It’s a reminder for our community about the need for more permanent affordable housing,” said Courtney LaCaria, Mecklenburg County Community Support.

At last check, there were over 2,000 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Today begins a system called “Point in Time” where organizations are counting the homeless. This effort is a way to get funding from the federal government for affordable housing.

“We’re going to rely on existing data we have in our community that’s a part of our homeless information system database,” said LaCaria. “We’re able to get information so they can go out and make sure that we capture as many people as possible.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LaCaria says once the “Point in Time” count is done in two weeks, numbers are sent to federal housing assistance to get funding for the county.

Click here to volunteer or donate.