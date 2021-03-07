Child is safe after Amber Alert suspect’s mother is found stabbed to death: Police

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The mother of a suspect who was wanted for abducting a child and taking his four kids from a home in Winston-Salem had previously been found stabbed to death, local police confirmed on Sunday.

Officials in Winston-Salem responded to calls regarding an assault around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at 3516 Rosemont Ave. Officers found Rosalyn Howard, 68, suffering from an apparent stab wound and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Howard’s son Jacob Jones, 33, as a suspect. Jones fled the scene and took his four biological children with him, the police report indicated. An Amber Alert was triggered for one of the children, Azaria Walters. Officials later corrected the age of the child from 10 to 9.

Around 2 a.m. police in the Pineville area located the suspect’s vehicle, a black Cadillac mid-size SUV, and a brief chase ensued. Ultimately Jones was arrested and the four children were found safe and unharmed. CMPD assisted Pineville police in the arrest efforts.

Officials said the children have since been released to their parental guardian.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

This remains an active investigation.