All Mecklenburg residents should wear mask indoors, health officials urge

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -The Charlotte Mecklenburg area is a high-risk transmission area and everyone should be wearing a mask regardless of vaccination, the county’s health department strongly urged on Wednesday.
The county’s health director Gibbie Harris cited overly concerning rising numbers in the area, including 200-300 cases per day over the last week and nearly 400 new cases reported on Wednesday.
Children in grades K-8 are not eligible for the vaccine and Harris said they support the CDC’s guidance on wearing masks in the classroom.
While not eliminating it as an option, Harris says the county is not ready to go full throttle and issue another mask mandate.
In addition, the county has also seen a growing number of breakthrough cases, where those who have been vaccinated are still contracting the virus.
In other related news, the coronavirus has become a concern in Tokyo at the Olympics. A record 3,177 daily cases were reported there on Wednesday. Tokyo has a population of 14 million people. California and New York have both announced all state employees will need to be vaccinated or be able to undergo weekly testing.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,545 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,681 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,184 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,357 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 23,103 positive cases and 265 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,662 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 20,262 positive cases and 311 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 12,080 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Gaston County – 27,744 positive cases and 445 related deaths
- Iredell County – 19,733 positive cases and 237 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 10,586 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 118,317 positive cases and 990 related deaths
- Rowan County – 17,698 positive cases and 315 related deaths
- Stanly County – 8,102 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Union County – 25,685 positive cases and 228 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 7,126 positive cases and 117 related deaths