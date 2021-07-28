All Mecklenburg residents should wear mask indoors, health officials urge

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -The Charlotte Mecklenburg area is a high-risk transmission area and everyone should be wearing a mask regardless of vaccination, the county’s health department strongly urged on Wednesday.

The county’s health director Gibbie Harris cited overly concerning rising numbers in the area, including 200-300 cases per day over the last week and nearly 400 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Children in grades K-8 are not eligible for the vaccine and Harris said they support the CDC’s guidance on wearing masks in the classroom.

While not eliminating it as an option, Harris says the county is not ready to go full throttle and issue another mask mandate.

In addition, the county has also seen a growing number of breakthrough cases, where those who have been vaccinated are still contracting the virus.

In other related news, the coronavirus has become a concern in Tokyo at the Olympics. A record 3,177 daily cases were reported there on Wednesday. Tokyo has a population of 14 million people. California and New York have both announced all state employees will need to be vaccinated or be able to undergo weekly testing.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: