‘Affordable cottage’ program hopes to expand with city, county approval

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte non-profit has started a new pilot-like project that could bring more than 200 affordable housing cottages to the Queen City.

Right now 8 cottages are part of the original project and plans are already in the works to expand to about 30 acres of land for a community affordable housing project.

Construction crews just finished the cottage-style homes off Cochrane Drive and Statesville Avenue in Northeast Charlotte last month. Right now all eight are occupied.

“When I first pulled up I was like, this cannot be it. They are offering something that a lot of places are not offering, it’s affordable,” said resident, Latisha Young.

The brand-new affordable housing units were created by the Home Again Foundation, a relatively new non-profit in the Queen City that started about 3 years ago.

The foundation is living by its name with the new affordable living cottages. While the homes are small in square footage, they are built to offer residents the feel of living in a spacious apartment, complete with a front porch.

“It’s almost impossible to find safe and affordable housing,” said Young.

Before moving into a cottage last week, Young was in an affordable housing complex. with a mold problem. Young says it has created serious health problems for her. Things got so bad, she moved her 11-year-old daughter out.

Now with a new stable, safe and welcoming home, Young and her daughter have been reunited under the same roof. The new living space is having far-reaching impacts.

“It makes it easier for me to focus on getting my life back together. I can go back to school now,” said Young.

“They have a safe place to call home. They are getting the dignity of a new beginning, but also that hope for a brighter future,” said Rachel Cody from the Home Again Foundation.

Like the housing units within the new community, each person is treated individually by being offered assistance with financial literacy, child care and employment.

“We are not just shutting the door and saying I hope you enjoy this, see you later,” said Cody.

Mecklenburg County leaders and City of Charlotte leaders attended a ribbon-cutting at the community last month and are aware of the foundation’s hope to expand the community into hundreds of cottage-style homes.



The foundation would like to purchase about 30 acres of open land directly across the street from the current project on Cochrane Drive.