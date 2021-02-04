300 miles of paved greenways planned for Mecklenburg County; plans to be released this year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders at Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation say they are putting the finishing touches on a “Greenway Master Plan” that would add 300 miles of greenway paths to the county.



Right now Mecklenburg County has about 56 miles of paved greenways with about 35-40 miles in design or construction this year. Demand continues to grow for more paved greenways, but before any new stretches are built the money has to be approved by county commissioners.



The Mecklenburg County Greenway system can give you views of Uptown or a much more rugged, wooded like surrounding. The master pan adding hundreds of miles of new greenways hopes to connect much of the county to walkable areas.

“It would be brilliant and it would add a huge element to the city. It would make it more livable, walkable, more comfortable,” said Ilan Paltrow, who uses the greenway regularly.

One of the newest additions to the greenway system is the extension of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway off Sharon Road West in South Charlotte.

Plans are also in the works to extend the Stewart Creek Greenway in West Charlotte this spring and summer. Right now that stretch of greenway runs from State Street in Seversville to Bank of America stadium. The extension would add more west side neighborhoods to the greenway system.

The projects under construction and planning right now have been years in the making.

“For a new Greenway the thing that takes us longer than anything else in acquiring the land through purchasing that land or getting easements through property owners,” said Bert Lynn from Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation.

Even after the land is acquired, it can take one to two years of construction before a trail is open. Based on surveys of greenway users, the construction is worth the wait.

“Over the last 20 years paved greenway trails have been one of the top, if not the top requested recreation amenity that we have,” said Lynn.

“Connectivity by people and walkability of a city is the most important thing. I grew up in Portland which is the most livable and bike-friendly city in the country and Charlotte had been emulating that since I got here,” said Paltrow.



Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation leaders will present a plan to county commissioners later this year. The plan will also include any needed improvements to area parks.