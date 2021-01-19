North Carolina’s 2nd COVID-related pediatric death reported in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The state’s second pediatric death has been reported in Mecklenburg County. No other details, such as underlying health conditions, were to be provided on the death.

new Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipments were being delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Mecklenburg County health officials said 1,950 Pfizer vaccines and 800 Moderna vaccines were being delivered. This is the county’s first delivery of the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Sullivan said that just under 8,000 Pfizer vaccines have been distributed so far. Sullivan said it is still on a week-to-week basis with how many vaccines they know they will receive, which in turn decide how many vaccine appointments can be made.

Officials also said on Tuesday that new appointments will be made available beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday for the first two weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2, which includes healthcare workers and anyone over the age of 65.

Last week Harris and her colleagues became the center of a dispute during a CMS emergency meeting regarding the return to in-person learning. Harris suggested to the public on Monday that county residents should remain at home for the next three weeks in order to slow the spread.

CMS held its contentious meeting the following Thursday and announced they would remain in full remote instruction through at least mid-February. It is unclear if Harris’ Monday message influenced their decision.