12 contract trucks, 15 NCDOT trucks work to clear primary and secondary roads in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Almost as quickly as it came, the snow is melting away one drop at a time.

“The snowman is right there,” a little girl said pointing to her melting snowman.

Kids soaked up the last bit of sledding, maybe in the literal sense.

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” said parent, Amanda Knight. “We’ve done a lot of sledding, a lot of football in the snow and I’ve done a lot of laundry and cleaning floors.”

While the snow is now in short supply, the dosage of laughter seemed endless today. Underneath the sun’s warmth though, this white stuff doesn’t stand a chance.

“I don’t scrape sidewalks or anything,” said Chase Patterson. “I’m just going to let it do whatever it’s going to do.”

That’s pretty much what NCDOT did Tuesday. They have 12 contract trucks and 15 NCDOT trucks clearing any remaining primary and secondary roads in Mecklenburg County; the other ones are up to you.

“Luckily my husband has four-wheel drive and a four-wheeler,” Knight said, “we have a really long driveway and so yesterday he just went back and forth back and forth kind of made us a path to get out so we could come here today and play.’

Even though the sleds only see some action once in a while, there’s already a rumbling about round two.

“I’ll believe it when I see it but, yes, we would look forward to more snow I think,” Knight said.

NCDOT says black ice is still a concern heading into Wednesday morning.