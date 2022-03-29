MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along I-485, according to Huntersville Fire.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, on I-485 Inner to the I-77 northbound ramp.

Huntersville Fire said one person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and move over for responding units.

No word on what caused the rollover wreck at this time.