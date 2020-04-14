Skip to content
Mecklenburg County
New concerns over nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County
Video
Thursday marks 1-year anniversary of UNC Charlotte shooting
Video
Residents react as Mecklenburg County loosens some restrictions
Video
Mecklenburg County’s essential businesses, services list expands
Mecklenburg County leaders rolling back some restrictions
Video
More Mecklenburg County Headlines
15 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg County connected to ‘outbreaks’ at nursing homes
More than 1,400 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths in Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County leaders say they’re prioritizing safety over reopening
Video
1,400 test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, 37 deaths reported
Mecklenburg County stay-at-home order could be extended
Video
More than a dozen Charlotte area road projects delayed by NCDOT budget woes
Video
30+ new deaths as state case number rises
Mecklenburg County leaders indicate that stay-at-home order may be extended
Video
Peak could hit in June, Mecklenburg officials say
Mecklenburg County wants more COVID-19 testing sites in African-American communities
Video