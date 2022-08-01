(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Sunday, a representative from the Cabarrus Health Alliance said they have not had any other confirmed cases of monkeypox since their first case they announced Friday. But they, along with the rest of the state, continue to struggle with limited vaccine supply.

Mecklenburg County is one of only nine counties in the state that has received monkeypox vaccine allocation. The next closest health department with vaccine supply is in Forsyth County.

“We are serving not just Mecklenburg County residents, but folks that are across the region,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington.

Servicing an entire region is difficult, especially with little supply. Mecklenburg County received its second vaccine shipment last week, which consisted of 720 doses. Those doses are being distributed to the hundreds of people on the county’s vaccine waiting list. That list has only grown since the CDC expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility.

“We have also been given guidance by the state to no longer reserve second doses, and administer all that we are allocated as first doses,” said Dr. Washington.

Now, anyone in the region who meets one of the following criteria can put their name on Mecklenburg County’s vaccine waiting list:

People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who report any of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple or anonymous sex partners Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection Receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis)

Certain health care workers and public health response team members designated by public health authorities

In our area and around the nation, monkeypox has disproportionately affected black men who have sex with men. But according to Mecklenburg County health officials, that’s not who they’re seeing getting the vaccine.

“We’re trying to get some messaging out to get those persons of color in for vaccination,” said Mecklenburg County Communicable Disease Director Joy Smith.

While the virus has proven higher risk for certain groups, it does not mean everyone else is immune. Dr. Washington says he is particularly concerned about children and immunocompromised adults.

“That risk spills over to everybody because this is not exclusively transmitted sexually,” he said.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, contact with items that have touched the infected person (bedding, clothing, etc.), saliva and respiratory droplets, and bodily fluids.