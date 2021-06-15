WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired into a Winston-Salem Police Department office on Monday afternoon, a suspect is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway after the suspect’s mother and grandmother were found dead in their homes, according to the WSPD and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:34 p.m., shots were fired into the District 1 police office on North Point Boulevard, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in an update on social media.

Officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a pursuit led them to Hanes Park.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old William Scott, got out of the vehicle and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire and chased the him on foot through the Hanes Park area.

“The suspect was shot, and officers immediately rendered aid. EMS responded to the scene and transported the suspect to a local hospital,” Chief Thompson said. “The suspect is in stable condition. One officer sustained minor injuries as the result of a traffic crash while responding to the scene.”

No other officers were injured during the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

Scott is in custody for attempted murder. He is in stable condition. The WSPD is not looking for other suspects.

After Scott was taken into custody, investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tell FOX8 they traced the license plate from the vehicle he was in, and it came back to a home in the 1700 block of Curraghmore Road in Clemmons.

Investigators responded to the home and found Scott’s mother inside. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Scott’s grandmother was also found dead in her home in Winston-Salem. Law enforcement officials are investigating her death as homicide as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Winston-Salem officer was taken to the hospital after a crash while responding to an emergency call to help other officers during the shooting.

Officer Joshua D. Huntley was driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor with his emergency red and blue lights and siren activated going east through the 2500 block of Robinhood Road.

While driving through the curved section of road, Officer Huntley’s vehicle touched the curb on the south side of the road causing a tire to deflate. The vehicle then went off the north side of the road and hit two trees before coming to rest against the back of a home on Roslyn Road.

Officer Huntley was able to get out of the vehicle and request help. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.