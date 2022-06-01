FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A home invasion suspect is dead after he was shot in Fayetteville early Wednesday, police said.

Police said officers were called to the 7700 block of S. Shield Drive just after 3:47 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

The scene on S. Shield Drive on June 1, 2022. (Fayetteville police)

At the home, police said officers found a man at the scene who had been shot in the leg.

The body of a second man who had been shot was found outside the home. The man found outside the home was identified as a suspect in a home invasion at the address.

Police said a second suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The person who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation.

