WINDSOR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man serving a 31-year sentence for murder was attacked and killed by a group of offenders inside a North Carolina prison Tuesday, authorities said.

Semajs Short was attacked in a housing area inside Bertie Correctional Institution by a number of other offenders at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, the NC Dept. of Public Safety said.

Prison first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived at the scene and also worked to resuscitate Short, authorities said.

Short was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said three other offenders were injured during the group assault and were taken to an outside medical facility for treatment of minor injuries.

Windsor Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the deadly incident. The Department of Public Safety said it will seek criminal prosecution against any offender involved.

The prison was placed on modified lockdown as investigators worked to discover more about what happened and why. No prison staff were injured, authorities said.

Short was convicted of second-degree murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017. He was serving a 31-year sentence. He was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.