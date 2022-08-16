CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend.

According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore.

A woman told officials that her husband noticed two young swimmers struggling and yelling for help.

“He ran out to save them since he is a swimmer,” said Christine Campana Kuznezov. “The waves were strong.”

Kuznezov said other dads followed the man into the water with one grabbing one of the Life Safety Rings installed at the beach.

“My husband was able to grab her and let her use that to hold onto so he could grab the other girl and bring them both in,” she said. “He said if he had waited another minute, those girls wouldn’t have made it.”

Southport Fire officials said water rescue units were dispatched to the beach. When they arrived, the man had already rescued the girls and brought them safely to shore.

“The ocean isn’t something to mess with,” Kuznezov said. “I’m super proud of my husband.”