Man on moped hit by car, stabbed in alleged NC road rage incident; suspect on the run

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man on a moped was hit by a car, stabbed and taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about an assault. 

A man on a moped was hit by a car and then stabbed, the release says.

Arriving officers found one victim who had non-life threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a man driving a gold sedan. 

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe it was a road rage incident, and the man who hit the moped is the same one who stabbed the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

