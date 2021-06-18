Man leads NC deputies on over 10-mile chase; charged with 10 felonies

JONESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yadkin County Sheriff’s office has charged a man with ten felonies after he allegedly led deputies on a chase from Boonville to Jonesville.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office tried to pull over Patrick Ryan Vestal. He sped off, which led to a chase, which Jonesville Police Department assisted in. Eventually he crashed his car into a creek bank and was arrested.

“Multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia” were found inside his car.

He is charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, 2 counts of felony trafficking fentanyl, 2 counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, 2 counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture buprehorphone hydrochloride, felony conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, felony flee to elude, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, and driving left of center

Vestal is being held in Yadkin County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond. 

Vestal’s next court date is 6/30/2021.  He is current on parole for other charges.

