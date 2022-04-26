MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a drowning in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

FOX8 is told a man jumped off a cliff into the water and did not resurface. A body was found just a little bit before 8 p.m.

The call came in at 3:56 p.m. Crews set up at the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on HWY 49 and began searching.

The drowning happened at a point where Montgomery County, Stanly County and Davidson County all come together.

Badin Lake crews were on the scene as well.

Emergency crews cleared the scene after the body was found and left for the night.