ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro police officer was in a crash on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a reported crash on US-64/East Dixie Drive near Browers Chapel Road.

Troopers say that Brian Scott Adams, 60, of Asheboro, was traveling west on US-64 in a 2003 Nissan Frontier when crossed left of center and struck the side of Asheboro Police Officer Natalie Lambert’s 2013 Ford Taurus marked police vehicle. Adams then continued off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole.

Troopers say Lambert was on-duty and completing routine patrols when the crash occurred. Both Lambert and Adams were uninjured in the crash.

Adams is being charged with failure to maintain lane control, it is unknown why he traveled left of center.