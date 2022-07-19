THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a train from Charlotte and killed near Thomasville on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Just after 8 a.m., Joseph Craig Stone, 34, of Thomasville, was hit and killed at milepost 309.5 just south of Thomasville.

Amtrak released the following statement to FOX8: