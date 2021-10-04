Man dies after shooting at North Carolina hotel, police seek suspect

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating a homicide at a hotel.

According to police, they responded to the Extended Stay American on Big Tree Way around 1:00 a.m. Monday after a report of a shooting.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point, and he was transported to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and this is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories