Man dead after hours-long standoff where shots fired at NC deputies, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Davidson County where shots were fired at deputies on Tuesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:35 p.m., deputies came to a home in the 9000 block of Linwood-Southmont Road, southeast of Lexington, on a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man who threatened them and barricaded himself inside the home, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said during the standoff, the man fired several rounds at deputies on the scene.

After multiple hours of attempted negotiation ended and responses from the man stopped, deputies went into the home.

Inside the home, deputies found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, this was an isolated incident and there are no known dangers or threats to the community.