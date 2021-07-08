Man charged with groping 7-year-old playing in front of parents at NC park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after Raleigh police said he groped a 7-year-old girl playing at Moore Square Park in Raleigh.

Josue Jonathan Bonilla, 27, is charged with indecent liberties with a child in connection with Monday’s incident.

The victim, 7-year-old Lily, and her parents spoke with CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman about what they witnessed as their children played in a splash pad in the public space.

Because she is at such a young age, CBS 17 has chosen not to show her face or publish her full name.

“The splash pads are really fun on a hot day,” said Lily.

However, the incident Monday gave her a different feeling.

“I was a little bit scared,” she said.

Josue Bonilla in court on July 7 2021. (Bridget Chapman/CBS 17)

Her parents said they were sitting nearby watching Lily and her sister splash around 4:30 p.m.

“We were just hanging out and thankfully, she was carefully watching the kids,” said Lily’s dad, Ollie.

Her mom saw a man crossing through the park toward the children.

“She was getting a funny feeling,” said Ollie.

She said the man then grabbed Lily inappropriately twice.

“I was very upset and definitely wanted him to get away,” said Lily’s mom, Maureen.

Lily didn’t realize what was happening at the moment.

“He said he was going to take my toys,” said Lily.

Josue Jonathan Bonilla (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Her dad chased after the man, later identified by police as Bonilla, yelling at him to leave. Other parents called police.

Bonilla was soon arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

He was also wanted out of Virginia for sexual battery charges, but he refused to be extradited in court Wednesday.

“Who knows what he would do if he would’ve gotten away this time, so for that reason, I’m glad he got arrested,” said Maureen.

They said this should be a lesson for everyone.

“Keep an eye on your kids, and keep an eye on strangers even more so,” said Maureen.

CBS 17 checked the sex offender registry in both Virginia and North Carolina — Bonilla is not listed on either.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Half of that bond is connected to the Moore Square incident.