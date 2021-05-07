Man charged in deadly NC hit-and-run involving Smart car, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who Rocky Mount police say hit a man with his Smart car and left him for dead in a ditch back in April has been arrested and is now charged in the case, police announced Friday.

Police said Matthew Pender, 27, was walking in the 1500-block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard on April 11 when a Smart Fortwo hit and killed him.

Bruno Former (Photo: Nash County Detention Center)

Officers were called to the scene where they found Pender’s body in the ditch along with fragments of a vehicle’s headlight.

An investigation revealed the headlight belonged to a 2007-2016 Smart Fortwo that is silver or white in color. The vehicle would have damage to its passenger side, possibly the hood, as well as the A-pillar.

Police said surveillance from nearby showed a Smart car traveling in the area the night of the collision.

Bruno Former, 53, of Whitakers, was arrested on Wednesday and charged in the hit-and-run, police said Friday morning.

A release from police said that a “thorough investigation led officers to Former’s residence, where officers located the suspect vehicle, a Smart Fortwo, in the rear of the residence.”

Former is charged with felony hit-and-run. He was arrested and given a $25,000 unsecured bond from Nash County judicial officials, police said.

