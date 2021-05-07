Man carjacked by pair in NC, forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman is behind bars and a man is on the run after, according to Durham police, the pair carjacked a man and robbed him at gunpoint on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Friday after a man told authorities he had been carjacked and robbed at gunpoint after pulling into a parking lot to check out an issue with his vehicle.

The victim told police that he pulled into a parking lot in the 1800-block of Cheek Road and as he got out of his vehicle, a man and a woman armed with a gun came up to him and took his money, keys and phone – and then forced him into the back of his own vehicle.

Once in the back of the vehicle, the male suspect drove to three separate ATMs where the pair forced the victim to take out money from each one, the victim told police.

Police said the victim was able to get out of the vehicle on Briggs Avenue and then ran to get help.

Shortly after receiving the report, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle and made an attempt to stop it. A man got out of the vehicle and ran, police said. The woman who was driving fled from police on Fayetteville Street but was stopped soon after.

The woman, identified as Cynthia Lyons, 41, of Durham, was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The male suspect has not been identified and is not in custody, police said.

The victim was not injured during the incident.