Man behind bars on $2 million bond for relationship with 11-year-old in NC

North Carolina

Daniel Valencia-Rodriguez

July 28 2021 05:00 am

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A man is behind bars on a $2 million bond for a relationship with a child, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Daniel Valencia-Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday on charges of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest records.

Raleigh police said the 11-year-old victim and Valencia-Rodriguez knew each other.

The crimes happened in a house and were reported to police by a family member, police said.

No other information was available.

