Man arrested in connection to shooting at Friendship Motor Speedway in NC; 2 in hospital

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital, and one person was arrested after a shooting at the Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin on Saturday, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9:32 p.m., two off-duty deputies with the SCSO were working security at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin when they were told there was a shooting.

Deputies believe the shooting happened after an altercation between Yosef Amiel Handy, 45, of Jonesville, and two other people.

During the altercation, Handy fired at and hit the two people.

He was detained at the scene, and the two other people were taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the shooting appeared to be an isolated event.

Handy was arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Handy is currently on federal probation and reached out to his probation officer.

He received a secured bond of $350,000.

The investigation is ongoing.