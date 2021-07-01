Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old mom run over, killed by SUV in NC

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old man surrendered to detectives on Wednesday after he was charged in the death of a Johnston County teen mom on Monday.

Tebria Frazier (Courtesy: Kennedy Byrd)

James Lewis Christavian Johnson III of Clayton surrendered himself without incident at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 p.m.

Johnson faces charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tebria Frazier – who investigators said was on the hood of a white SUV that was speeding on Vinson Road in Johnston County. She fell off and was likely run over.

Johnson and Frazier share a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson faces charges of felony hit and run serious injury or death and second-degree murder without regard.

The SUV involved in the incident was recovered on English Street in Greensboro.