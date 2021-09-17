Man arrested for impersonating North Carolina deputy, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office arrested a person they believe was seen impersonating a deputy in North Raleigh Thursday afternoon, a news release said.

Grant Dallyn Hall, 24, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, which is a misdemeanor. His arrest came just hours after the sheriff’s office released information on the impersonation reports.

Hall was given a $2,000 bond.

Deputies responded to the area of Creedmoor Road and Interstate 540 around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A witness reported a man in his 20s driving a car with law enforcement markings trying to make traffic stops, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said the man was driving a Ford Crown Victoria. It had a front roll bar, white doors, a black hood and faded lettering on the side. Additionally, it had “911” written near the gas tank and “In God We Trust” and “Sheriff” displayed on the trunk, the release said.

It may have a 30-day tag displayed.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday night a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.