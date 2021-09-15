Man and his mother charged after pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro

North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man and his mother have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, the GPD responded to Lanada Road near Stanley Road when they were told about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police launched a search for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250.

On Wednesday, police announced that Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro and his mother, Anna Carroll Hendren, 45, of Whitsett, were both arrested.

Carroll was charged with felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving and expired operator’s license.

Hendren was charged with aiding and abetting a felony hit and run.

