Altercation results in deadly shooting at Catawba County home, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed following an altercation at a home in Brookford, local authorities said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around midnight on Saturday near 20th Ave SW in Brookford. Maiden resident Justin Locklear, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed that individuals who were at the residence heard noises outside the home. When they went to locate the noise, they found Locklear in the yard. Officials say it was reported that Locklear attacked a male prior to the shooting. A vehicle that Locklear was believed to be operating was found wrecked nearby at the intersection of Highway 127 and South Center St., the police report indicated.

The DA’s office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and CSI division were among the departments that were involved in the incident.

There is no mention of a suspect at this point and this remains an active investigation.