Cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms seized, 2 arrested during raid on Maiden home

MAIDEN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are under arrest after a drugs stash and guns were seized during a search warrant this week, the Maiden Police Department said Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at a home at 8 E. Holly St. in Miaden around 11 a.m. Monday. Sherrills Ford resident Alexis Lineberger, 21, and Maiden resident Christian Parker, 22, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Maiden Police

During the search, police dsicovered and seized numerous amounts of drugs including over 100 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of psychedlic mushrooms, 15 grams of cocaine, two assault rifles, one handgun, and about $9,000 in cash.

This remains an active investigation and more charges could be forthcoming, police say.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.