19-year-old charged with murder after fatally stabbing 18-year-old in Maiden

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old in Lincoln County, deputies said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on NC Highway 150. Bessemer City resident Cody Souther, 18 was found suffering from a stab wound to the upper chest area. He was transported to Atrium Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation identified Maiden resident Jacoby Brooks,19, as the suspect. He was arrested a short time later after fleeing the scene without incident and is charged with second-degree murder.

The incident happened at Brooks’ home and confessed to the stabbing while being interviewed by authorities.