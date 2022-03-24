RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It is something that was said nearly a decade ago, referencing something that happened even longer back, but it has now come back to cause controversy for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

Robinson posted about an apparent abortion procedure on his personal Facebook page, and 9 years ago, made a comment to the picture, saying he had paid for an abortion in 1989.

In the last 24 hours, it has led to questions and an admission.

“Over 33 years ago, before we were married and before we had kids, we had an abortion,” said Robinson in a video statement with his wife Yolanda by his side. “It was the hardest decision we ever made. And sadly, we made the wrong one.”

In the last 24 hours, it has also led to a reaction.

“They had a chance to make a choice,” said Johnelle Causwell with the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party. “And now he’s saying that women should not be able to make that choice for themselves, but that’s a government body should make that choice for them? That is hypocritical.”

Causwell said there are things that can be agreed on regarding the comments— namely, that abortion is a hard decision.

But from a legal standpoint, Causwell said, “It’s not fair to take that choice away from women and to disparage women when they had the right to make that choice that was granted to them and by the laws and by this legal system.”

The controversy is just the latest involving Robinson, who has taken stances on LGBT rights and climate change and has made comments that have been seen as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim.

The North Carolina Republican Party has not commented on admission, but did note that it was a “personal matter.”

The North Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement on their Facebook page that Republicans “ought to offer the same respect and privacy to every pregnant person’s health care decisions that they are to Lt. Gov. Robinson.”