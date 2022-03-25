NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $55,330 or 1.7% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,540. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Roustabouts, oil and gas

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $29,250

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,160

– Employment: 44,710

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($29,250)

— Lubbock, TX ($32,600)

— Williamsport, PA ($35,050)

– Job description: Assemble or repair oil field equipment using hand and power tools. Perform other tasks as needed.

#49. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,790

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

#48. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,780

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,800

– Employment: 147,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

– Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

#47. Sewing machine operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,580

– #95 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#46. Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,540

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,130

– Employment: 25,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($21,590)

— Burlington, NC ($25,140)

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($27,700)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that wind or twist textiles; or draw out and combine sliver, such as wool, hemp, or synthetic fibers. Includes slubber machine and drawing frame operators.

#45. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,430

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#44. Bakers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,990

– #106 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#43. Preschool teachers, except special education

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– #57 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#42. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– #142 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#41. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,420

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,040

– Employment: 20,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($20,830)

— Dayton, OH ($21,790)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,880)

– Job description: Design, make, alter, repair, or fit garments.

#40. Physical therapist aides

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,310

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#39. Cooks, restaurant

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,090

– #177 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#38. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,890

– #120 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#37. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,870

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– Employment: 12,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

— El Paso, TX ($24,480)

— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

#36. Demonstrators and product promoters

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,750

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#35. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,680

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#34. Food preparation workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,630

– #239 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#33. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,580

– #151 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#32. Passenger attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,470

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

— Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#31. Animal caretakers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,430

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#30. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,380

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#29. Packers and packagers, hand

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,360

– #138 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#28. Substitute teachers, short-term

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,720

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#27. Library assistants, clerical

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,560

– #62 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#26. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,500

– #70 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#25. Crossing guards and flaggers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,450

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#24. Machine feeders and offbearers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,430

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,470

– Employment: 64,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,090)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

– Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

#23. Dietetic technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,020

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#21 (tie). Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,960

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#21 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,960

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#20. Cooks, short order

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,920

– #87 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#19. Waiters and waitresses

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– #201 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#18. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,310

– #162 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#16 (tie). Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,120

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#16 (tie). Food servers, nonrestaurant

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,120

– #121 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#14 (tie). Childcare workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,080

– #180 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#14 (tie). Parking attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,080

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#13. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $23,610

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#12. Baggage porters and bellhops

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,910

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#11. Cashiers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,850

– #105 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 32,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,420

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#9. Amusement and recreation attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,290

– #129 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#8. Fast food and counter workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,160

– #177 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,860

– #140 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#6. Legislators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,790

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– Employment: 51,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($18,230)

— Warner Robins, GA ($19,630)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690)

– Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

#5. Cooks, fast food

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,650

– #119 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,550

– #54 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#3. Dishwashers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,530

– #94 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $20,750

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $20,540

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.