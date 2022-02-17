HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lowes Foods is expanding in the Carolinas. Queen City News got a tour of the new Huntersville location a day before the store opens to the public.

From the outside, the 25,000 sq foot building looks like your typical grocery store, but inside customers can do more than just fill their shopping carts.

“We quantify a little bit like a Swiss army knife, small nimble, but has everything you need,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said.

Lowe said the store is a place to grab a beer, shop local produce and entertain. Customers can reserve space for social events or avoid walking aisles altogether with home deliveries.

“We are creating an environment where we want to invite you back to the table, back to the opportunity where you can connect with friends, connect with family, connect with business partners, to be able to go through and make those connections that maybe you have been away from for the last few years,” Lowe said.

Since opening in 1954, the Winton-Salem-based company has opened nearly 100 locations across the Southeast. On Thursday, staff were putting the final touches on the Huntersville location before opening in less than 24 hours.

“North Carolina has always been our home, so as the community we look for places where we can go and grow in the places around us,” Lowe said.