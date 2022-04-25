HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Lottery luck has touched down in the Triad as a Greensboro woman and an Archdale man each took home a cool $1 million.

Licette Griffin, 59, of Greensboro, told the store clerk at Gate City Express that her $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket was going to win and the very next day she did.

Gate City Express (Google Maps)

“I told him, ‘One of these days it’s going to happen,’ and the next day this happened,” Griffin said.

Griffin, an IT worker, sat on her porch as she scratched the winning ticket.

Licette and Bryant Griffin with their winnings (courtesy of Jonathan LaRowe)

“When I saw I won, my hands started shaking. I called my husband (Bryant Griffin) and he immediately left work and came home,” Griffin said.

Griffin says that this year is a big one for her and Bryant as they are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

“This win will allow us to celebrate the way we want to,” Griffin said.

The couple plan to take a week-long getaway to Puerto Rico to celebrate, Griffin says she will also invest some of her winnings and donate some of her winnings to her church.

The other lucky winner is Malcolm Buchanan, of Archdale who won his $1 million from a $10 scratch-off ticket.

Buchanan bought his winning 50X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on W Fairfield Road in High Point.

Speedway on 801 W Fairfield Road (Google Maps)

The 50X The Cash game launched in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $8.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Randolph County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com/impact.