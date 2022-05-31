LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting in a residential neighborhood in Locust.

According to Locust Police Department, the car was stopped around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. Additional details about what led up to the shooting are not yet clear, but investigators confirm that there was a shooting involving a Locust police officer.

Emergency aid was rendered to the suspect, and he was transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The officer’s condition is unknown currently.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer’s use of force. This is an ongoing investigation.