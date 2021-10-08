Local LGBTQ+ advocates say the lieutenant governor is either misinformed or spewing more hate speech

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The comments were made back in June at a church service. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson said teaching homosexuality and transgenderism in schools is flat out child abuse.

“We have reached a point in public schools now,” said Robinson from the pulpit of Asbury Baptist Church on June 6, 2021. “Where first off, we’re telling our children, don’t be so sure if you’re a little girl or little boy.”

“It’s astonishing, it’s terrifying for so many people, and parents of LGBTQ students in our school system,” said Cameron Pruette, president of LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County.

Robinson’s comments started circulating after a social media site posted them. However, during his speech, the lieutenant governor drew applause.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” said Robinson. “And yes, I called it filth, and if you don’t like it, that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

“When he says these issues, what he is really saying is these people,” added Pruette. “These kids don’t belong in school; these kids are the things he said.”

Pruette says it’s a shame the LGBTQ+ community keeps hearing these types of comments from such a high-ranking political figure. The comments are drawing the ire of others in the political arena.

North Carolina Senate candidate Jeff Jackson, said “It is our duty to stand with the LGBTQ+ community in the face of this kind of hatred.”

Jackson went on further to say, “To hear this from a member of such a high office signals to countless folks that they’re unwelcome in our state.”

FOX 46 reached out to Governor Roy Cooper’s office and a spokesperson wrote, “North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people. It’s abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state’s reputation.”

“LGBTQ history, LGBTQ people, LGBTQ safety doesn’t exist in our public schools already,” added Pruette. “So, the lieutenant governor is misinformed or just spewing more hate speech.”

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson’s office released a statement as well, “The Lt. Governor’s comments are just that. Topics surrounding transgenderism and homosexuality should be discussed at home and not in public education. We must focus on reading, writing, and mathematics in North Carolina. Our students have struggled with these topics even before the pandemic. Our primary focus needs to be helping our students succeed, not on topics that should be discussed at home.”