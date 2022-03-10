(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Drugs up and down the Interstates in North Carolina are a major concern according to the FBI.

In Catawba County, they made a big bust on 11th Street Circle Northwest, just off Highway 321, when they pulled over Elizabeth Pearson going 50 in a 35 mile per hour zone. When deputies approached the car, they knew something else was going on.

“Investigators smelled the odor of marijuana,” said Captain Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. “[They asked] Ms. Pearson whether that was marijuana they were smelling, and Ms. Pearson said she had marijuana in the vehicle.”

Not only did Elizabeth Pearson have marijuana in her possession, but law enforcement also found 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, 9 grams of MDMA, and the drug, ecstasy.

“A lot of narcotics,” added Turk. “A lot of different kinds of narcotics and all of it in a condition that was for distribution.”

People trafficking drugs across the Tar Heel state is a big problem according to a spokesperson with the Charlotte office of the FBI.

The feds are asking for the public’s help catching those people trafficking drugs. A person leaving a tip that leads to the seizure of drugs or cash will get up to 25 percent of the seized money.

A cash payment paid through the Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture program.

The FBI notes that local law enforcement is doing a great job, and they recognize the value the public can add to investigations. Local law enforcement says they welcome all the help they can get, to keep drugs off the street.

“The saying goes if you see something, say something that also applies to someone who may be distributing narcotics.”