Loaded gun found at NC High School after fight between 3 students

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found on a student at Bartlett Yancey High School after a fight between three students, according to a news release from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a fight between three male students at the school.

During a search of the students, a loaded gun was confiscated.

The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

One of the students involved received medical attention and the other two were taken into custody.

