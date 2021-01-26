Knife-wielding man tried to attack woman pumping gas, Iredell officials said

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who was attempting to get gas at a food store in Lincolnton was attacked at knifepoint by a man who is now under arrest, deputies said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls regarding a dispute on Monday near Wil’s Food Store at 3687 Gastonia Highway. A woman told deputies she had stopped to get gas and was approached by someone.

The woman said that when she approached the entrance of the store, a man who was armed with a knife grabbed her, and forced her into his truck.

The woman, ultimately, was able to get out of the truck and go into the store, the police report indicated. A short time later she paid for her gas and returned to her vehicle only to find the suspect pumping her gas.

She was able to get inside her vehicle and lock the doors while the suspect, Samuel Mosteller, 23, of Dallas, tried to slash her cars’ tires with the knife, deputies said.

Mosteller was later taken into custody and faces kidnapping charges.

He is being held under an $18,000 secured bond.