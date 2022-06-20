LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a collision near Lincolnton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 5 p.m. Sunday on Reepsville Road near Corriher Farm Road.

Dorothy Thomas, 53, of South Carolina, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, NC State Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation revealed Thomas was stopped near the intersection and failed to yield and collided with a Jeep driven by Alexander Campbell, 25, of Vale, troopers said.

The troopers’ report stated both were wearing seatbelts, impairment is not suspected, and no charges are anticipated.