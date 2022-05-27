LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for breaking into a local T-Mobile store and stealing several cell phones.

Authorities were called for a break-in around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the T-Mobile located on Cross Center Drive in Denver.

As deputies arrived at the crime scene, they discovered the front door glass was broken out and a large rock was used to break the window. No one was located inside the business at that time.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect, who was wearing a gray and black hoodie and black pants, enter the business at 2:06 a.m. Thursday. The suspect kicked open the office door and made an unsuccessful attempt to open the safe in the office, deputies said.

The suspect then returned to the front of the store and grabbed two Samsung phones and six iPhones before exiting the store at 2:09 a.m. No direction of travel was available, deputies said.

The value of the phones was placed at $6,730 and damage caused to the business at $500.