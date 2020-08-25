Van driver killed after collision with pickup truck in Lincoln County

A deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a van in Lincoln County is under investigation, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a multi-vehicle collision on NC 73 near Amity Church Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dallas resident Joey Harvey, 61, was driving a van and was found suffering from injuries sustained. Harvey was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cornelius resident David Weber, 25, was the other driver involved in the accident and he was not injured, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation showed Weber failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Harvey.

Two female passengers in the van were also injured and were taken by EMS to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment.

No charges have yet been filed. This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android