Family Feud: Uncle shoots nephew during dispute at Lincoln County store, sheriff says

An uncle shot his nephew inside a Lincoln County convenience store following an altercation that occurred last week, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Friday at Halfway Supply on NC Highway 18. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in Shelby for treatment.

An initial investigation showed that the victim was the nephew of the suspect, Connelly Springs resident Terry Peeler, 51, and that an altercation occurred between the two men. Terry shot his nephew Jimmy and then fled the scene with Jimmy Peeler Sr. chasing him in a car, the police report indicated.

Peeler was arrested on Sunday morning. He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

