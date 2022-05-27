LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators need your help in identifying three suspects who nearly $800 in items from a Tractor Supply store in Denver.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two female suspects and one male suspect entered the store on Wednesday evening, May 25. They walked around the store for a few minutes before each of them grabbed an item and walked out of the store. They fled the scene in a black four-door vehicle.

Investigators say the items stolen include a leaf blower, a pole saw, and a string trimmer that were valued at $780. The white male and two white females were wearing black masks that covered their nose and mouth.

It’s the second time the store was robbed this month. Ten days previous on Sunday, May 15, a white male suspect entered the store and stole a generator. The Champion brand 10,000-watt model generator was valued at approximately $1,100. The suspect in that case was arrested.

The investigation into both thefts are active and ongoing. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.