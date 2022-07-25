LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday they’ve received a number of calls from concerned residents about calls they received claiming they ‘failed to appear for jury duty and will be arrested.’

Deputies said the calls are what is known as ‘the jury duty scam’ and normally target elderly residents.

The Sheriff’s Office said a caller on Monday claimed to be a Lieutenant Daniels with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and claimed an officer will be at the victim’s door in five minutes if they don’t give the suspect identification and credit card numbers. They are also being told to stay on the phone with the caller to confirm their identity and personal information.

“First things first, hang up the phone without providing information or taking any action. You may be pressured to stay on the phone but you should resist and hang up,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

In North Carolina, court officials and law enforcement officers never make phone calls to threaten arrest and warn you of an impending arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

“It is a scam and all you need to do is hang up the phone,” the Sheriff’s Office said.