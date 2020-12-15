Suspected thief busted during traffic stop in Lincoln County, police say

A man who ultimately confessed to a series of robberies was busted during a traffic stop on Monday, local officials in Lincoln County said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a suspicious person was seen by a contractor on a job site off Harmon Road. Iron Station resident Michael Rich, 49, got in a vehicle and was then pulled over by police and arrested after records indicated he had outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Drugs and stolen items were found in the vehicle and, ultimately, Rich confessed to string of robberies in the area.

He faces multiple charges including breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, attempted felony larceny, damage to real property, breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

