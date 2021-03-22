Suspect sold drugs to undercover agents on multiple occasions in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been arrested after undercover agents were able to make multiple drug purchases from him, officials said on Monday.

Vale resident Michael Rednour, 54, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking.

An investigation into Rednour’s activities began in 2019 when undercover agents purchased drugs from the suspect on multiple occasions.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

An arrest warrant was issued for Rednour’s home on Howard’s Creek Mill Road and deputies arrested the suspect and seized meth and drug paraphernalia.

His first scheduled court appearance is March 30.